Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $178.97 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $178.97 or 0.00843894 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $116.48 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00144472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014398 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

