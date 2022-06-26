ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,331.88 and approximately $738.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,756,293 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.