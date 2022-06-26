Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

