Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IMH stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.