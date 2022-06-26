Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $100.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s current price.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,371.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,665,206.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

