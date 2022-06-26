Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $212,142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

