Insider Buying: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Purchases 379 Shares of Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Heinrich Sielemann acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,590.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,934.94.

Heinrich Sielemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Heinrich Sielemann acquired 382 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,664.14.

Shares of ATA traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.07. 157,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.37. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.60 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6081551 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

