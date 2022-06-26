Insider Buying: Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Buys A$27,046.00 in Stock

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ – Get Rating) insider Gregory(Greg) Ross purchased 2,704,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,046.00 ($18,781.94).

Connexion Telematics Company Profile

Connexion Telematics Ltd, an Internet of Things technology company, develops and commercializes fleet management software for the automotive industry in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its products include CXZ Telematics, a cloud based integrated vehicle management system that gives control of a fleet of cars, trucks, and other vehicles from a central control point; OnTRAC that manages the courtesy transportation program; and CXZTRAC, a fleet management system for dealership.

