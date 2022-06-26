Insider Buying: Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Buys C$55,440.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,850.

Donald Lecavalier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Donald Lecavalier acquired 2,800 shares of Transcontinental stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00.

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

