Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Sells $117,600.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
