Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Insider Sells A$938,277.97 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL – Get Rating) insider Keith Phillips sold 19,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$48.96 ($34.00), for a total transaction of A$938,277.97 ($651,581.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.74 and a quick ratio of 27.56.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.