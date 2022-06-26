Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Insider Sells A$938,277.97 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLLGet Rating) insider Keith Phillips sold 19,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$48.96 ($34.00), for a total transaction of A$938,277.97 ($651,581.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.74 and a quick ratio of 27.56.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

