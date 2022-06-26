Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Insider Sells A$938,277.97 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL – Get Rating) insider Keith Phillips sold 19,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$48.96 ($34.00), for a total transaction of A$938,277.97 ($651,581.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.74 and a quick ratio of 27.56.
About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)
