Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $185,259.53 and approximately $5,443.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,764,055 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

