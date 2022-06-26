Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,610 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

