Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $1.41 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00027615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $67.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00145465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014542 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,560,137 coins and its circulating supply is 241,713,228 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

