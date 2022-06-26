Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IPG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.