Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Lifted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 984,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.26.

