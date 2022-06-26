Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.