Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.