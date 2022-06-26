Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

