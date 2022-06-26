Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 5,028,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after buying an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

