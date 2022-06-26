InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.13% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

