InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.13% of InVivo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

