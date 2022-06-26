iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

