iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

