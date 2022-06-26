iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

HYG stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

