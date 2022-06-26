iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

