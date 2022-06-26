iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Resolute Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.1% of Resolute Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

