iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

