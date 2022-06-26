iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

