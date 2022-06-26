iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.