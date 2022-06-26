Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0022

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $233,796.03 and approximately $72,152.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

