Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,581. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Calix by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,509,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

