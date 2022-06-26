Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($118.95) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($113.68) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.20 ($111.79) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of €103.93 and a 200-day moving average of €109.75.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.