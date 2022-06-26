JMP Securities Downgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

