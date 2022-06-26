JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $103.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.67. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,633,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

