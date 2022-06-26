JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€750.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($789.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. HSBC set a €800.00 ($842.11) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($822.11) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($710.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €587.40 ($618.32) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €586.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €643.16. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($274.26).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

