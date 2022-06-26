JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,230

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,612.71 ($44.25).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 646.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,324.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,704.57. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,553 ($43.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 3,813.81%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($623,468.89).

Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.