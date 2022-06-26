JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.42.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 727,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.50. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

