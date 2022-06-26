JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530.63 ($6.50).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.46) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.87. The company has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

