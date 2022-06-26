JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $14.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of -0.07. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,621 shares of company stock worth $444,460. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

