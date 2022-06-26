Kadena (KDA) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Kadena (KDA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $313.77 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00145465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,802,448 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.