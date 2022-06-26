Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Kamada has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

