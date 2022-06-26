KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $3.65 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009628 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007698 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.