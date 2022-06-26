KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of KBH opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

