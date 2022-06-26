KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 2,213 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

