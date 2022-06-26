KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 4,102 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 230,102 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.21) to €31.00 ($32.63) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NYSE PHG opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.