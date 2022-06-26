KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $46.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

