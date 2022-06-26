KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

