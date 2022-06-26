KCS Wealth Advisory Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.10.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

