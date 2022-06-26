KCS Wealth Advisory Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 247,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 123,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

