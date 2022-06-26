KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 4,174 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

