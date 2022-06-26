KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

BAB opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

